Alanna shocked by brazen theft of her ute

VICTIM OF CRIME: Alanna Bonato is upset that her ute (not pictured) was stolen over the weekend. Mike Knott BUN301018ALA4

AS A resident of Bundaberg Alanna Bonato never thought she could be a victim of crime.

It didn't cross her mind for one minute that leaving her car unlocked in her fenced backyard would see it stolen by a criminal, but it did, on Saturday.

With the help of social media the community kept an eye out for the single mums car.

It was spotted in a number of places around the Rum City before it was found dumped at Moore Park Beach on Sunday.

Miss Bonato wants the community not to be complacent, saying it's a crime that could happen to anyone.

"The dog squad was chasing the man when he jumped a number of seven foot fences and found my car unlocked," she said.

"At first I was in shock and thought is this even real?

"But now it makes me realise people don't have the respect they use to."

"It doesn't matter where you live this sort of thing can happen."

District Crime Prevention co-ordinator Acting Senior Constable Tina Bland said Bundaberg Police were determined to prevent the theft of vehicles, property in vehicles or damage to unattended vehicles.

She said it could happen in a split second and asked the community to be vigilant and "lock it or lose it".

"Opportunist thieves either steal your vehicle or break into your vehicle to steal valuable items such as mobile phones, wallets, stereos or cash," she said.

"This vehicle theft is a timely reminder to all motorists or vehicle owners in the community that your vehicle can be stolen at any time and from any place."

Acting Senior Constable Tina Bland said there are a few steps people can take to help secure their belongings.

"Our homes should be our safe haven where we should feel our safest," she said.

"But unfortunately, some members of our community don't respect this and take it upon themselves to take others property.

A vehicle is one of the most valuable possessions people will purchase, with this in mind to reduce the risk of theft of property or your vehicle, follow these simple steps

Remove all valuables from the vehicle. If you must leave valuables in your vehicle, keep them out of sight.

Don't leave personal documents in your vehicle as you risk your identity being stolen and fraud being committed using your name.

Make sure you lock all doors and windows, even when the vehicle is parked in your driveway or on your property. If you own a van, check that your sliding doors are locked.

Don't leave spare keys anywhere in the vehicle and keep garage door openers out of sight.

Check this website for more information https://bit.ly/2P1kb35.