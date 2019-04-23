AJP candidate puts focus on climate

AJP: Amy Byrnes is the Hinkler candidate for the Animal Justice Party.

AMY Byrnes, the Animal Justice Party candidate for Hinkler, has taken to her Facebook page to pledge action on climate change.

Sharing an article link, Ms Byrnes said: "Professor David Bowman, a fire scientist at the University of Tasmania, warned that climate change could bring more dry lightning strikes, like the ones that caused the blazes over summer.”

"The AJP is concerned about the impact of climate change on both humans and animals.”

Ms Byrnes said increasing heat could wipe out entire species.

"A world that becomes 2-4 degrees warmer, or more, will kill billions of individual animals, and could eliminate a substantial proportion of existing animal species,” she said.

"The AJP and I will prioritise urgent action to address climate change.”