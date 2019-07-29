Airport passes the time test with flying colours

ONE of the most common negative associations with airports is planes running late, but a recent report from the Australian Government suggests those flying in and out of the Bundaberg Airport are doing so on time.

A statistical report from the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development states that the Bundaberg Airport recorded the highest percentage of on-time departures at 91.8 per cent.

And their percentage of on-time arrivals is just 0.5 per cent behind leading Emerald Airport, which recorded 90.9 per cent of on-time arrivals.

While there is only one route in and out of Bundaberg Airport - to and from Brisbane - there are two airlines.

Bundaberg Airport has both Qantas and Virgin Australia, operated by Alliance, with daily flights to Brisbane and back.

And while the report highlights high levels of success for both airlines, it suggests Virgin is flying out right on time.

Breaking it down further for June, of the flights from Brisbane to Bundaberg, all Virgin flights went ahead with 100 per cent of departures on time and 96.7 per cent of arrivals on time.

While QantasLink has significantly more flights operating, two out of 118 were cancelled, 87.9 per cent of their flights departed on time and 88.8 per cent arrived on time.

For the route from Bundaberg to Brisbane, the statistics were almost mirrored.

Virgin recorded zero cancellations, had all 30 flights leave on time and only one not arrive at the scheduled time, leaving them with an on-time arrival percentage of 96.7 per cent, whereas QantasLink had two cancellations, an on-time departure rate of 89.97 per cent and an on-time arrival figure of 87.1 per cent.

Earlier this year, Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the Bundaberg Regional Airport was a critical hub and the addition of the aeromedical facility would help unlock new investment opportunities.

The Bundaberg Airport is at Airport Dr, Bundaberg.