FOR SALE: The "1770 Airport" is accepting expressions of interest.
Property

Airport metres from the beach for sale

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
IT'S not every day a 40.47ha block of land just metres from the beach appears on the market - and it's certainly even more rare for that block of land to contain a landing strip.

The "1770 Airport" is accepting expressions of interest after the current landholders of 20 years decided to sell.

Real estate agent Tim Lawry said although there was opportunity to develop the land, the majority of inquiries had been interested in the land remaining as an air strip.

The block of land contains a number of aircraft hangers which have the potential to generate returns.

"It's needing further funds to develop it to some degree," Mr Lawry said.

"If you're going to develop it you'll have to put in a few million."

The block is adjacent to the preliminary approved Health and Wellbeing Precinct development.

The neighbouring block does include the southern end of the landing strip. However, Mr Lawry said the lost strip could be made up in the northern end of the block if necessary.

"The owners are keen to move it, but if the price isn't right they're happy to hold it," Mr Lawry said.

"Someone's going to have a grand development plan to develop it to its full potential," he said.

1770 airport development land sale real estate real estate agents
Gladstone Observer

