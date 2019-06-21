Airport down payment key to council's credit rating revival

AIRPORT: Sunshine Coast Airport will help the council's bottom line.

AN INVESTMENT partner's down payment for Sunshine Coast Airport is expected to restore the council's "strong neutral" credit rating by 2022.

Sunshine Coast Council remains one of three of Queensland's 77 councils to hold a "strong" position.

But the state's financing authority, the Queensland Treasury Corporation, revised it down this week to "negative" after analysis of the council's 10-year financial plan.

Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer yesterday said a "strong neutral" outlook would occur once Palisade Investment Partners made payment for the airport by 2022. The council would then make payment to the Federal Government.

Palisade entered into an agreement for a 99-year lease of Sunshine Coast Airport from the council for $82 million in 2017.

Palisade also made arrangements with council for the new runway construction, apron expansion and related infrastructure in return for a fixed payment from them of $290 million following the project completion.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said the next financial year's forecast $29.6 million surplus positioned the Sunshine Coast very favourably compared to other councils.

"The credit rating clearly demonstrates we are strong fiscal managers, we are dealing with major game-changing projects in terms of the airport and the city centre."

