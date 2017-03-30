Airlines weighing up flight options during weather

UPDATE: Virgin Airlines have stated Bundaberg is part of a number of ports that could be affected by weather today.



A Virgin Airlines spokeperson said guests due to travel to or from these ports were encouraged to check the status of their flight here.

EARLIER: FLIGHTS going to and from Bundaberg will not yet be cancelled by Qantas, despite the weather event unfolding in the region.

A Qantas spokesman said all flights were operating as per normal at the present time and the weather would be a "wait and see" situation.

"As the weather worsens we will continue to monitor things but for now, our flights are scheduled to go ahead," the spokesman said.

A Virgin Airlines representative stated the safety team were currently working to finalise a decision on whether Bundaberg flights would be cancelled today.

The spokeswoman said information would become available within the next hour.