Airline offering cheap flights to Brisbane

ALLIANCE Airlines is extending its cheap deals with more discount airfares.

Until Tuesday, locals can pick up fares for $89 one way.

The airline started offering jet flights between Bundaberg and Brisbane last month, following Virgin's departure from the city.

Alliance operates in conjunction with Virgin Airlines and tickets can be booked through Virgin.

Travel dates range from October 27 to December 14 this year and January 9 to March 26 next year.

Some blackout dates apply.

Fares:

BNE-BDB-BNE - $95 for travel 17 October 2017 - 14 December 2017

BNE-BDB-BNE - $89 for travel 09 January 2018 - 26 March 2018



All fares are inclusive of GST and all airport taxes and fees.

To book, head to: www.virginaustralia.com/au.