Airlie Beach holidaymaker faces Mackay court

AN AIRLIE Beach holidaymaker has spent the past three days in custody after being detained on charges relating to drug possession and stealing.

Luis Ferney Hernandez, 49, of Southport, was charged with one count of stealing, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing used drugs utensils or pipes, for offences allegedly committed between September 5 and September 7.

Duty solicitor Rosemary Varley told Mackay Magistrates Court Hernandez had indicated he intended to plead guilty to all the charges. She applied for bail and asked for the matters to be adjourned to be heard in Southport.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish objected to the bail application.

Ms Varley said Hernandez had been holidaying in Airlie Beach for a week when he was charged.

Magistrate Scott Luxton granted Hernandez bail and adjourned his case to the Southport Magistrates Court.

In granting bail, Mr Luxton told the court he had taken into account the serious car accident Hernandez had been involved in in his youth which had left him with a brain injury.

"I think the other point that is relevant is... what has been indicated in the mental health report in terms of the injuries suffered by the defendant would be a relevant matter," he said.

Mr Luxton said it would be "inappropriate" to proceed to sentence without all material concerning Hernandez' brain injury and the impact this had had upon him.