Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mackay Courthouse.
Mackay Courthouse. Luke Mortimer
Crime

Airlie Beach holidaymaker faces Mackay court

Ashley Pillhofer
by
12th Sep 2018 6:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AIRLIE Beach holidaymaker has spent the past three days in custody after being detained on charges relating to drug possession and stealing.

Luis Ferney Hernandez, 49, of Southport, was charged with one count of stealing, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing used drugs utensils or pipes, for offences allegedly committed between September 5 and September 7.

Duty solicitor Rosemary Varley told Mackay Magistrates Court Hernandez had indicated he intended to plead guilty to all the charges. She applied for bail and asked for the matters to be adjourned to be heard in Southport.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish objected to the bail application.

Ms Varley said Hernandez had been holidaying in Airlie Beach for a week when he was charged.

Magistrate Scott Luxton granted Hernandez bail and adjourned his case to the Southport Magistrates Court.

In granting bail, Mr Luxton told the court he had taken into account the serious car accident Hernandez had been involved in in his youth which had left him with a brain injury.

"I think the other point that is relevant is... what has been indicated in the mental health report in terms of the injuries suffered by the defendant would be a relevant matter," he said.

Mr Luxton said it would be "inappropriate" to proceed to sentence without all material concerning Hernandez' brain injury and the impact this had had upon him.

mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'They'll die': Dingo sanctuary owner's desperate plea

    'They'll die': Dingo sanctuary owner's desperate plea

    News A QUEENSLAND man who is facing homelessness and being forced to put his beloved animals down has made a last minute plea for help.

    Parents criticise handling of alleged school toilet incident

    premium_icon Parents criticise handling of alleged school toilet incident

    News Alarm bells raised by concerned parents

    • 12th Sep 2018 6:54 AM
    Bundaberg's property price hot spots identified by suburb

    premium_icon Bundaberg's property price hot spots identified by suburb

    News Bundaberg's property market is looking better by the day

    The Wiggles rock Bundy

    premium_icon The Wiggles rock Bundy

    News Fabulous four wow young crowd

    Local Partners