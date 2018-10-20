Airlie Beach building destroyed by fire

The former Nomad’s Caravan Park reception building and service station were gutted by fire early this morning.

The former Nomad’s Caravan Park reception building and service station were gutted by fire early this morning. Hayden Ross

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with arson after a fire in the early hours of this morning gutted a building in Airlie Beach's main street.

Police and firefighters were called to the blaze at the former Nomad's Caravan Park reception building and service station at 342 Shute Harbour Rd about 11.50pm Friday.

The building, which has not been occupied since Cyclone Debbie damaged it in March last year, was fully engulfed when firefighters from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in Airlie Beach and Proserpine arrived.

Firefighters worked well into the night to extinguish the blaze.

Whitsunday Police Sergeant Jason Colley said police arrested a man from NSW Central Coast town of Lake Munmorah at 12.10pm only a short distance away from the fire.

The man remains in police custody and will appear in Mackay Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police investigations into the fire are continuing.

Anyone who may have seen a person enter the building is asked to call Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.