Airing our flat tyre hotspots in Bundy

DRIVERS in the Bundaberg central area are more likely to cop a flat tyre than other suburbs in Bundaberg.

The new data from RACQ revealed, of the 284 flat tyres its roadside assistance patrols attended in the first six months of 2018 across the region, Bundaberg central was the most common location to get a flat.

RACQ spokesperson Kirsty Clinton said busting a tyre was not only inconvenient, but could also be potentially dangerous.

"Getting a flat tyre can be dangerous if you're stopped on a busy road,” she said.

"While we'll be there to come to your rescue when you need us, it's always better to try to prevent the issue from occurring in the first place.”

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said given about 36,000 tyres travelled on these roads each day it was to be expected.

"Given that there are up to 9000 vehicle movements every day on some Bundaberg Central streets a reported 31 flat tyres during a six-month period would not appear to be unusual or above expectation,” he said.

Ms Clinton said incorrect tyre pressure, pot holes and debris were some of the main causes of flat tyres.

"Drivers should regularly check their tyres' condition and pressure - that way they'll have the best chance to avoid getting a flat,” she said.

"Look out for signs of wear and tear or damage to your tyres, foreign objects such as screws or nails in the tread, any regular drops in tyre pressure or unusual vibrations in your car.

"If any of these occur then you should see a tyre dealer as soon as possible.

"Every year we change thousands of tyres, so if you get stuck you can always call RACQ.”

FEELING FLAT

Top five suburbs for flat tyres in Bundaberg - January 1 to June 30:

1 Bundaberg central - 31

2 Bundaberg west - 25

3 Bargara - 21

4 Bundaberg north - 18

5 Norville - 15