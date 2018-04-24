Aircraft to take Anzac services to new level

FLY-OVER: The Flying Undertaker will take to the skies over Bargara.

A P-51D Mustang fighter, a classic from the Second World War, will complete 13 flypasts at locations around the Bundaberg region coinciding with Anzac Day observance times tomorrow.

Also adding to the aerial spectacle will be a FA18 Super Hornet, which cruises at a leisurely 500km/h.

The FA18 will make its presence felt across at least eight locations between Childers and Gin Gin as it journeys north.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said Bundaberg Regional Council was again pleased to fund the cost of the Mustang fighter.

"The plane invariably draws positive community comment and adds another dimension to our observance of this incredibly special day.

"We really do have a strong commitment to Anzac Day across the Bundaberg region with 21 services organised commencing with dawn services and culminating with civic services.

"This Wednesday will mark the 103rd anniversary of the landing at Gallipoli.

"It is significant that 2018 also marks 100 years since the cessation of hostilities associated with the First World War."

HIGH IN THE SKY

The F/A-18F Super Hornet flight path: