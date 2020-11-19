Menu
Waterbombing has been carried out to contain a bushfire on Fraser Island.
Aircraft brought in to waterbomb Fraser Island wildfire

Carlie Walker
19th Nov 2020 12:42 PM

UPDATE: Crews are working to contain a bushfire near Boomerang Lake and Coomboo Lake.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

EARLIER: Water bombing aircraft is being used to control a wildfire that continues to burn on Fraser Island.

The bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Lake Bowarrady.

Water bombing has been used to fight the fires over the past several days.

Visitors to Fraser Island should check the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service website for updates and travel advice.

Properties are not under immediate threat.

