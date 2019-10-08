Aircon welcomed but not all schools are feeling cool

COOL NEWS: Sandy Symonds from Bundaberg West State Schools P&C and Member for Bundaberg Dave Batt celebrate the news that seven Bundaberg state schools will receive air conditioning.

HEALTHIER and happier children is what schools will see as a direct result of air-conditioned classrooms, according to those who represent both students and parents.

Today the Labor Government announced 15 schools outside the cooler schools zone would be airconditioned, including 12 in the Bundaberg region.

P&C member for Bundaberg West State School Sandy Symonds said she was excited to be one of those schools to benefit from airconditioning, and thought it would make a big difference to children's well-being.

"We are excited as the P&C because we have been trying to help as much as possible to get air-conditioning happening in Bundaberg state schools since 2017," she said.

"We had an outbreak of illness at the end of last term and a lot of children off school because the heat breeds germs, so we ended up having a lot of children being tired and restless.

"I would like to see all of the schools airconditioned, children are very resilient but they can't work and do their best when they are heating up, getting tired and lethargic, especially in Queensland with the temperatures that we have."

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said while it was great news for those schools, there were still eight schools in the Bundaberg electorate that hadn't been allocated funding.

"We do have eight schools left that haven't been announced so my hope is that in the next three years of this four year plan all eight schools in the Bundaberg electorate will be airconditioned," he said.

Mr Batt said he hadn't been informed when the air-conditioning would be fitted, but expected it would be before June.

"It is budgeted for in this year's budget, so I'd be hoping by at least June for the end of the financial year," he said.