Airbnb, Amazon, ebay, News and other Apps on iPhone screen
Travel

Airbnb’s $162 million boost to regional Queensland

by JACK McKAY
28th Oct 2019 5:21 AM
GUESTS of home-sharing giant Airbnb have injected a whopping $162 million into regional Queensland in the past year, as more visitors head outside the state's capital.

New data has revealed almost 213,000 Airbnb guests headed to regional Queensland in the 12 months to August this year.

Of the estimated $162 million they injected into local economies, more than $80 million was spent in tropical north Queensland and almost $14 million in Townsville.

The Airbnb guests who flocked to the state's far-north enjoyed far longer trips, with visitors staying for an average of 6.3 days.

Airbnb Head of Public ­Policy for Australia and New Zealand Derek Nolan said that the company would continue to work hard to promote regional Queensland to the rest of the world.

"Regional Queensland has so much to offer," Mr Nolan said. "It's fantastic to see so many Airbnb guests exploring regional Queensland and supporting small businesses and local jobs across the Sunshine State,'' he said. "Importantly, most of these guests almost certainly went home to encourage their friends and family to do the same."

accommodation airbnb economic boost

