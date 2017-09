EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a crash in Walkervale.

Initial reports suggest two cars collided on Alice and Targo Sts at about 9.30am.

The airbags were deployed in one of the vehicles and both cars have extensive damage.

It is believed one car was leaking coolant on the road after the crash.

The crash happened on the corner of Alice and Targo Sts.

A woman and child have been taken to hospital with minor injuries while a second woman is being assessed by paramedics.