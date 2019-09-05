Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alliance has been operating in Bundaberg since 2017.
Alliance has been operating in Bundaberg since 2017. Craig Warhurst
News

UP IN THE AIR: Virgin's Bundaberg route to be reviewed

Crystal Jones
by
5th Sep 2019 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOLLOWING a week of lows for Australia's second largest airline, Virgin Australia says it is a step closer to pulling poor-performing flight routes and Bundaberg may not be immune to the cuts.

Virgin Australia runs its Bundaberg to Brisbane service in conjunction with Alliance, but a spokesman said all routes are under review.

"Virgin is Australia's best value airline and carries more than 24 million passengers a year," he said.

"Whilst we have made announcements to reduce our costs to ensure that our business is in a strong place, we are as focused as ever on continuing to deliver a great Virgin experience and great value fares to our customers every day.

"As part of our broader strategic review, we are taking a look at our network and fleet and evaluating the performance of all routes.

"All routes are under review and no decisions have been made."

If Virgin pulls the Alliance route from Bundaberg route, QantasLink will be the only available local service. 

Alliance Airlines landed its first Fokker 70 in Bundaberg on July 17, 2017 after Virgin stopped flying its planes between Bundaberg and Brisbane. 

Alliance tickets are booked through Virgin online and via travel agents, with customers still able to use the Virgin lounges and get Velocity Frequent Flyer points.

Alliance passengers can also catch connecting Virgin flights to anywhere in the world.

More Stories

Show More
bundaberg airport virgin
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy footy player fined for shopping centre assault

    premium_icon Bundy footy player fined for shopping centre assault

    News A WELL-KNOWN Bundaberg footballer has received a fine after facing court today.

    WARNING: Bundy region fire ban to be issued from midnight

    premium_icon WARNING: Bundy region fire ban to be issued from midnight

    News A BLANKET ban on all fires in the Bundaberg region will come into effect for all of...

    Cafe chain looks to set up business in Bundaberg

    premium_icon Cafe chain looks to set up business in Bundaberg

    Business Franchise looks to open in the Rum City