UP IN THE AIR: Virgin's Bundaberg route to be reviewed

Alliance has been operating in Bundaberg since 2017. Craig Warhurst

FOLLOWING a week of lows for Australia's second largest airline, Virgin Australia says it is a step closer to pulling poor-performing flight routes and Bundaberg may not be immune to the cuts.

Virgin Australia runs its Bundaberg to Brisbane service in conjunction with Alliance, but a spokesman said all routes are under review.

"Virgin is Australia's best value airline and carries more than 24 million passengers a year," he said.

"Whilst we have made announcements to reduce our costs to ensure that our business is in a strong place, we are as focused as ever on continuing to deliver a great Virgin experience and great value fares to our customers every day.

"As part of our broader strategic review, we are taking a look at our network and fleet and evaluating the performance of all routes.

"All routes are under review and no decisions have been made."

If Virgin pulls the Alliance route from Bundaberg route, QantasLink will be the only available local service.

Alliance Airlines landed its first Fokker 70 in Bundaberg on July 17, 2017 after Virgin stopped flying its planes between Bundaberg and Brisbane.

Alliance tickets are booked through Virgin online and via travel agents, with customers still able to use the Virgin lounges and get Velocity Frequent Flyer points.

Alliance passengers can also catch connecting Virgin flights to anywhere in the world.