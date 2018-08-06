Air search locates machete-wielding man in National Park

Police are hunting a an has allegedly lit fires near a camp ground at Waterpark Creek, Byfield, before threatening to kill emergency services and fleeing the scene, only to later assault a man in his Byfied home with a machete and stealing a Toyota ute from the property.

Police are hunting a an has allegedly lit fires near a camp ground at Waterpark Creek, Byfield, before threatening to kill emergency services and fleeing the scene, only to later assault a man in his Byfied home with a machete and stealing a Toyota ute from the property. Queensland Police Service

POLICE have one person in custody in Byfield after a man has evaded police for three days after allegedly lighting fires at a camping grounds and then assaulting a man with a machete.

Reports indicate an air search and extra police from Rockhampton have been combing the area in the past hour after reports this morning people have sighted a vehicle the man stole after assaulting the man.

It has been confirmed the person in custody is the man that police have been searching for over the past three days.

Byfield National Park fire and assault: Police press conference about a man who lit fires, threatened to harm police and assaulted a resident with a machete on Sunday night/Monday morning.

The wanted man is accused of lighting fires near a camp ground at Waterpark Creek at Byfield before threatening to kill emergency service workers early Sunday evening.

After fleeing the scene, he later assaulted a man in his Byfield home with a machete before stealing a Toyota ute from the property.

Detective Inspector Darrin Shadlow on Monday said firefighters who attended the camp site were confronted by a man who continued to light fires while they were trying to extinguish them.

READ HERE: Man lit fires, threatened cops, assaulted man with machete

"That's when he made threats to shoot and stab any police that turned up," he said. "And that's when fire services withdrew for their own safety."

Det Insp Shadlow said QFES believed the man may have been influenced by drugs or alcohol.

He said firefighters called police who identified the man as he was driving away from the area.

Det Insp Shadlow said police tried to intercept a green coloured Toyota Starlet hatchback allegedly driven by the man, who was travelling on the wrong side of the road at excessive speed.

Due to the dangerous manner the vehicle was being driven, police were forced to withdraw from their pursuit of the vehicle.

The hatchback was later found by police sitting in the middle of the road on Byfield Rd near the Richters Rd intersection.

Det Insp Shadlow said that at about 2am, the man entered a Byfield home armed with a machete and assaulted the male occupant after a dispute.

The two men were known to each other.

Det Insp Shadlow said the victim suffered a cut to his hand from the machete and was punched by his attacker. He said the victim managed to flee from the house and hide in bushes until daylight.

Det Insp Shadlow said the victim went back to the house when he noticed his 2004 white Toyota Hilux had been stolen and called police.

Police searched the Byfield area until about 1.30pm yesterday but were unable to locate the wanted man.

It is believed the wanted man (pictured) knows the Byfield area and surrounding bushland well.

Det Insp Shadlow said the man had recently lost his home and was believed to have "visited" a number of properties.