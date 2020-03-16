Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Air NZ cuts flights, in trading halt

by Ben McKay
16th Mar 2020 8:21 AM

Air New Zealand will reduce long-haul capacity by 85 per cent in the coming months and make redundancies as COVID-19 slashes demand for air travel.

New Zealand's flag carrier has placed itself in a trading halt "to allow it time to more fully assess the operational and financial impacts of global travel restrictions".

On Monday morning, Air NZ advised it would "significantly reduce" trans-Tasman flights, and operate a bare bones network to Asia and North America.

It will end flights between Auckland and Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Buenos Aires, Vancouver, Tokyo Narita, Honolulu, Denpasar and Taipei from March 30 for three months.

Domestic capacity will be cut by a third but all destinations will remain.

Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran said the business was in discussions with the government for support.

"We are now accepting that for the coming months at least Air New Zealand will be a smaller airline requiring fewer resources, including people," he said.

"We are a nimble airline with a lean cost base, strong balance sheet, good cash reserves, an outstanding brand and a team going above and beyond every day."

Mr Foran said the airline would work with unions that represented its 8000-strong workforce.

"These are unprecedented times that we are all having to navigate," he said.

More Stories

Show More
air new zealand coronavirus editors picks job losses seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      7th Heaven star dead at 21

      7th Heaven star dead at 21
      • 16th Mar 2020 8:54 AM

      Top Stories

        Ex-cabbie sexually assaults woman at workplace

        premium_icon Ex-cabbie sexually assaults woman at workplace

        News A COURT has heard how a former taxi driver sexually assaulted a woman at her workplace.

        Bundaberg Schools react to local COVID-19

        premium_icon Bundaberg Schools react to local COVID-19

        News SCHOOLS around Bundaberg have put measures in place amid the coronavirus situation.

        Corona's risk to Bundy small businesses and what you can do

        premium_icon Corona's risk to Bundy small businesses and what you can do

        News Virus raises new concerns for Bundaberg shopkeepers

        Man in hospital after car crash on major CQ highway

        premium_icon Man in hospital after car crash on major CQ highway

        News He suffered chest pain as a result of the crash.