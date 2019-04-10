RAAF Base Anzac Day dawn service called off

THE Anzac Day dawn service held on RAAF Base Amberley has been called off this year, due to it becoming "too high of a risk".

The cancellation is a result of raised security that has come along with the recent change of no longer allowing unescorted visitors on the base.

It was the last RAAF base to have an on-base dawn service and with the large numbers of civilians that attend each year, it had become "unmanageable" with the changes brought in.

Army representatives from the base will still run a smaller service in their precinct.

Members of the base are being encouraged to attend as an individual or as a representative of their unit at events held throughout Ipswich.

A Department of Defence spokesperson said the usual Amberley dawn service will be combined with the Ipswich RSL Sub Branch's event.

"Air Force members will this year join the Ipswich community at the combined dawn service to commemorate the sacrifice made by Australian and New Zealand Defence Force members and reflect on the contributions of all who have served our nation and those that continue to serve today," they said.

"This aligns RAAF Amberley with other Air Force operational bases around Australia, where it is normal practice for base personnel to take part in Anzac Day services in the community."

Members of the Ipswich RSL Sub Branch are confident they will be able to deal with the influx of numbers to their dawn service.

As in previous years, Air Force members from Amberley will march at the Ipswich Anzac Day parade.

The parade will start on Brisbane Street, turn left onto East Street, and then proceed to Pine Street over the David Trumpy Bridge.

The combined dawn service will be held at the Ipswich RSL's Soldiers Memorial Hall at 63 Nicholas Street, commencing at 4.27am and followed by a gunfire breakfast.

The parade gets going at 10.45am.