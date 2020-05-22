Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster III will be flying over Queensland from May to July. Photo: CPL Jesse Kane
A Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster III will be flying over Queensland from May to July. Photo: CPL Jesse Kane
News

Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
22nd May 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU look up you might catch a glimpse of the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft over the next couple of months.

Essential flying training will be undertaken in the skies over Queensland between May and July.

The Air Force ensures its personnel remain fully trained and highly competent to conduct its tasking including flying operations.

Low level flying and approaches to non-Defence airports from the Gold Coast to Cairns may also occur.

The C-17A is a large military transport aircraft that rapidly deploys troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and helicopters anywhere in the world. It can also be used for aeromedical evacuation and most recently delivered humanitarian aid to Fiji and Vanuatu in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of these flying operations, and Air Force appreciates the ongoing support of Queensland communities.

australian air force c-17a globemaster iii royal australian air force
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding to put art back into heart of Bundaberg

        premium_icon Funding to put art back into heart of Bundaberg

        News Planning for the redevelopment of Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery is set to begin as funding for a business case is secured.

        False beacon activations occupy LifeFlight’s time

        premium_icon False beacon activations occupy LifeFlight’s time

        News The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight crew had to travel to Gympie on Tuesday for a false...

        Council considers restructuring sister city committee

        premium_icon Council considers restructuring sister city committee

        News THE committee influences the relationship between Bundaberg, and China and Japan.

        Another organisation coming to the cane field

        premium_icon Another organisation coming to the cane field

        News AgForce Cane will be formed by the end of the month.