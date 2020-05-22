Air Force aircraft set to soar across Queensland

A Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron C-17A Globemaster III will be flying over Queensland from May to July. Photo: CPL Jesse Kane

IF YOU look up you might catch a glimpse of the Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft over the next couple of months.

Essential flying training will be undertaken in the skies over Queensland between May and July.

The Air Force ensures its personnel remain fully trained and highly competent to conduct its tasking including flying operations.

Low level flying and approaches to non-Defence airports from the Gold Coast to Cairns may also occur.

The C-17A is a large military transport aircraft that rapidly deploys troops, supplies, combat vehicles, heavy equipment and helicopters anywhere in the world. It can also be used for aeromedical evacuation and most recently delivered humanitarian aid to Fiji and Vanuatu in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Noise reduction and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of these flying operations, and Air Force appreciates the ongoing support of Queensland communities.