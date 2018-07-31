Ainley wins feature race

David Ainley in Express Design won the King of the River.

POWERBOATS: For the third straight year the King of the River is heading south.

Brisbane's David Ainley took out the crown after beating the field in the final race of the weekend at the Rum City Classic at Sandy Hook.

Ainley beat five other boats including Anglomoil F1 (Craig Truslove), Speed and Leisure (Mark Staunton), Decision (Brent Lewis), Convict (Laith Brown) and The Real Thing (Ian Cole) to claim the major title.

The win by Ainley stopped the dominance of Gold Coast entries claiming the crown after Lewis and Damien McKenzie won last year and in 2016 respectively.

Lewis fell just short of winning back-to-back titles after making the final.

The club will now take a break before hosting the fourth and fifth rounds of the season later this year.

The next round will be held on Saturday October 14.