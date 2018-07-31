Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Ainley in Express Design won the King of the River.
David Ainley in Express Design won the King of the River. Paul Donaldson BUN2108161BOAT3
Sport

Ainley wins feature race

Shane Jones
by
31st Jul 2018 9:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POWERBOATS: For the third straight year the King of the River is heading south.

Brisbane's David Ainley took out the crown after beating the field in the final race of the weekend at the Rum City Classic at Sandy Hook.

Ainley beat five other boats including Anglomoil F1 (Craig Truslove), Speed and Leisure (Mark Staunton), Decision (Brent Lewis), Convict (Laith Brown) and The Real Thing (Ian Cole) to claim the major title.

The win by Ainley stopped the dominance of Gold Coast entries claiming the crown after Lewis and Damien McKenzie won last year and in 2016 respectively.

Lewis fell just short of winning back-to-back titles after making the final.

The club will now take a break before hosting the fourth and fifth rounds of the season later this year.

The next round will be held on Saturday October 14.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PFAS UPDATE: Port reveals groundwater modelling result

    premium_icon PFAS UPDATE: Port reveals groundwater modelling result

    News PFAS groundwater contamination at the Port of Bundaberg won't affect residential areas.

    • 31st Jul 2018 10:09 AM
    UPDATES: Car crashes into tree

    UPDATES: Car crashes into tree

    Breaking Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash at Bundaberg South.

    New vision as historic Bundy bed and breakfast sold

    premium_icon New vision as historic Bundy bed and breakfast sold

    News The property sold for the asking price of $499,000

    FINANCIAL UNICORN: Former Bundy man banks a billion

    premium_icon FINANCIAL UNICORN: Former Bundy man banks a billion

    Business The former farmer is now the CEO of Greensill

    Local Partners