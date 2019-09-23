Aiming to put minds at ease over gel blasters

M4A1 Gel Blasters lead technicians Alex Murray and Cameron Gee are both well aware of the stigma surrounding the growing trend of Gel Blasters.

GEL blasters are quickly growing in popularity with shops opening all around the state, including one recently in Bundaberg.

However, many people have voiced their concerns over the latest trend looking very similar to a real gun.

Concerned resident Peter Wyatt said the gel blasters should be regulated.

“They could be used in violent circumstances,” he said.

“In this environment we have at the moment, I don’t think we need such a thing.

“I have vision of people under 18 using these things and getting someone in the eyeball with them.

“It’s quite frightening when you walk past the shop and see these things on the wall.”

Lead technicians at Bundaberg gel blaster store M4AI Gel Blasters Cameron Gee and Alex Murray are both fully aware of the stigma around the trend.

“They are not one to one scale with an actual gun, they are smaller,” Mr Gee said.

“Most of them are made out of nylon or a polymer plastic and they all come out with an orange tip.

“They are just a toy, you can go down to the shops right now and get a nerf gun with a motor in it and they’re fully automatic like the ones we sell here.”

For their own peace of mind they only sell the blasters to people aged 16 years or over and anyone younger must have a parent with them.

“There is such as grey side on them at the moment, if we’re selling to someone under the age of 18 we want crossover with the parents to make sure they are right to own it and that they are mature enough to use one,” Mr Murray said.

“We have a populace where they love the idea of guns but have no idea of the safety.

“If we can get kids into the safety side of things, teach them how to hold it and use blasters as a basis of teaching gun safety, it’s something that can benefit future generations.

“This generation has been raised in a place where guns were bad.”

“Anyone coming in here with malicious intent, like they want to shoot animals or intimidation purposes if they disclose that to us, we will tell them to leave,” Mr Gee said.

“We will refuse sale to anyone who gives us the vibe or acknowledgment they might be using it for the wrong purposes in general.”

They said the blasters are something the whole family can enjoy.

“It’s one of the only sports that includes parents, kids and even the grandparents,” Mr Gee said.

“The oldest person I’ve seen use one was 73 and he had the time of his life.”

They encouraged anyone who uses a gel blaster to wear protective eyewear and carry them safely in a bag or covered.

Mr Gee said anyone with concerns about gel blasters is more than welcome to stop by their shop to ask questions.

A spokesman from the Queensland Police Service said the QPS were working with retailers and suppliers of gel blasters to develop strategies to encourage safe and responsible uses of the blasters.

“The Queensland Police Service is aware of concerns surrounding the use of gel ball blasters in Queensland,” the spokesman said.

“There have been a number of recent incidents in which people have been charged with a variety of offences under the provisions of the Criminal Code, Weapons Act and other legislation when misusing gel ball blasters.

“QPS strongly encourages any person who possesses an item which may be mistaken for a weapon to carefully consider the manner in which it is used to ensure that no public alarm is caused.”