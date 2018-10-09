Aidan is keen to help regions

USQ student Aidan Train will feature in a booklet documenting the difference universities make to regional communities.

USQ student Aidan Train will feature in a booklet documenting the difference universities make to regional communities. USQ Photography,David Martinelli

AIDAN Train wants to do his part to build regional Queensland.

The University of Southern Queensland civil engineering student has lived across the state, from Toowoomba, to Mt Isa and Cairns.

He turned down a position at a prestigious Sydney university to study in smaller classes at USQ. But he understands he will likely have to work in a capital city for the first few years of his career.

"Big engineering companies prefer to train people up in their larger offices the first few years," he said.

"I'm prepared to do that for a while, but ultimately, I do want to get back to either somewhere similar in size to Toowoomba or, ultimately stay regional."

Mr Train is one of a dozen regional university graduates and students from across the country featured in the Regional Universities Network's Student Success Story booklet.

A proud Wailwan man, Mr Train said he ultimately wants to use his career to help people in regional communities.

"I want to be involved in more regional community projects because I've seen first-hand the infrastructure defects of some places. In some indigenous communities it's really not good and I'm not sure where the fault is in that," he said.

"There's some dodgy stuff that I've seen, for example, broken water mains at schools. I want to get into a position where I could fix some of the things I've seen that are not good from a construction perspective in regional areas."

Mr Train has been supported by CareerTrackers, a multi-year internship that links indigenous students with employers. -NewsRegional