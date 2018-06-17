AHOY BUNDY: Businesses band together to welcome new tourists

CRUISING: Silver Discoverer at the Port of Bundaberg

CRUISING: Silver Discoverer at the Port of Bundaberg Brian Cassidy

THE first cruise ship to dock at the Port of Bundaberg in more than 10 years sailed into the region on Saturday on its journey from Port Villa to Cairns.

The Silver Discoverer carried around 48 guests and 100 staff, the majority of whom spent about seven hours touring Bundaberg after their arrival.

In honour of the occasion, Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism put together a variety of different tour options that the 148 visitors could pick from.

General manager Katherine Reid said in addition to the Bundaberg drinks experience, which sent tourists to Kalkie Moon, Bargara Brewing Company and Bundaberg Rum, the visitors also had the chance to experience Bundy's heritage on a CBD walk, at the Botanic Gardens and at Hinkler Aviation.

Independent touring options were also available, with a shuttle bus to Bargara.

"We're really excited to have the Bundaberg region shine," Ms Reid said.

"We hope they might love it while they're here and then plan their next holiday here.

"The significance of this is that we're able to be ready for them. We have been prepared for anything and have talked to a lot of businesses. They've put posters up, and a lot of businesses at Bargara have stayed open late especially.

"All businesses have pulled together to make it happen."

Ms Reid said a survey would be held of how businesses and attractions had faired.

She said it was fair to say thousands of dollars would be injected into the region.

Bundaberg deputy mayor Bill Trevor said anything that brought "money into the district was very important".

"Tourism is building here in the region, our figures are rising with our day trippers and people coming in to stay, this just adds another string to the bow and we hope to see more cruise ships of this size back in the near future," he said.

"It's great to see so many people get off and take the opportunity to see the wonderful attractions around the region and spread the word about what's on offer here."

Of the 48 passengers on board the luxury expedition cruise ship, the majority were Aussie, with a few from Russia and South America.

Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan said the "ship's arrival posed a wonderful opportunity".

"This will be the fifth cruise ship to berth at the Port of Bundaberg and the first since the Silver Cloud visited in 2007," he said.

Cruise ships are a rare sight at Bundaberg because of the port's size.

Mr O'Sullivan said larger vessels required more water, which is why only the smaller cruise ships could make berth.

"The Silver Discoverer's visit opens the door to attracting more of these vessels," he said.