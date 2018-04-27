Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agrotrend Strongman Competition: Blake Hornbrook with his daughters Raena and Ellihan.
Agrotrend Strongman Competition: Blake Hornbrook with his daughters Raena and Ellihan. Mike Knott BUN030418AGROTREND3
Whats On

Agrotrend 2018 program of events

27th Apr 2018 11:54 AM

Today

9.30am - Metalcorp

10am - MRH Lawyers -

employment Law

10.30am - Workplace Health and Safety

11am - Agforce

11.30am - QUT

Noon - Swarmfarm technology

12.30pm - MRH Lawyers - migration issues

1pm - Community Lifestyle Support

1.30pm - Netafim

2pm - Aerobugs

2.30pm - CQU

3pm - Less Industries

3.30pm - SPE Products

4pm - CSIRO

Tomorrow

9.30am - Green Living

Australia (cheese making)

10am - MRH Lawyers - estate planning

10.30am - Agforce

11am - QAWN

11.30am - The National Centre for Farmers Health

Noon - Green Living Australia (fermented food)

12.30pm - Surviven

Hydroponics

1pm - Community Lifestyle Support

1.30pm - Green Living Australia (sugar free jam)

Other events tomorrow

10am - Agrotrend Strongman Competition - Kids

10.30am - Female Strongman

11am - Male Strongman

11am - Community Tractor Pull

11am - Pops n Pals (stage)

11.30am - Ping Pong Ball Drop - prizes include Alliance Airlines tickets

12.30pm - Hayley Wheeler and Ariana Brogden (stage)

12.45pm - Pops n Pals (stage)

1pm - Brendan Egan until 4pm (stage)

1.30pm - Ping Pong Ball Drop - prizes include Alliance Airlines tickets

3.30pm - Bundaberg BBQ Battle Presentations

4pm - Rotary Rodeo

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Alleged hit and run outside Bundaberg CBD business

    Alleged hit and run outside Bundaberg CBD business

    News EMERGENCY crews were called to a car park at 12.13pm after reports of a hit-and-run incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:52 PM
    TOBRUK: Two local operators win bid to host dive tours

    premium_icon TOBRUK: Two local operators win bid to host dive tours

    News Local dive operators given the green light to host ship exploration.

    Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    premium_icon Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    Crime David Raymond Denton pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding in court.

    Aussie larrikin on his way to Bundy

    Aussie larrikin on his way to Bundy

    News Comedian will peform at Moncrieff Threatre

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:58 PM

    Local Partners