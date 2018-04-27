Agrotrend 2018 program of events
Today
9.30am - Metalcorp
10am - MRH Lawyers -
employment Law
10.30am - Workplace Health and Safety
11am - Agforce
11.30am - QUT
Noon - Swarmfarm technology
12.30pm - MRH Lawyers - migration issues
1pm - Community Lifestyle Support
1.30pm - Netafim
2pm - Aerobugs
2.30pm - CQU
3pm - Less Industries
3.30pm - SPE Products
4pm - CSIRO
Tomorrow
9.30am - Green Living
Australia (cheese making)
10am - MRH Lawyers - estate planning
10.30am - Agforce
11am - QAWN
11.30am - The National Centre for Farmers Health
Noon - Green Living Australia (fermented food)
12.30pm - Surviven
Hydroponics
1pm - Community Lifestyle Support
1.30pm - Green Living Australia (sugar free jam)
Other events tomorrow
10am - Agrotrend Strongman Competition - Kids
10.30am - Female Strongman
11am - Male Strongman
11am - Community Tractor Pull
11am - Pops n Pals (stage)
11.30am - Ping Pong Ball Drop - prizes include Alliance Airlines tickets
12.30pm - Hayley Wheeler and Ariana Brogden (stage)
12.45pm - Pops n Pals (stage)
1pm - Brendan Egan until 4pm (stage)
1.30pm - Ping Pong Ball Drop - prizes include Alliance Airlines tickets
3.30pm - Bundaberg BBQ Battle Presentations
4pm - Rotary Rodeo