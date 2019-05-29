Agronomist says reef law risks farm productivity

BALANCING ACT: An aerial view looking towards the mouth of the Elliott Rivers Island and the town of Elliott Heads. Canegrowers agronomist Matthew Leighton has questioned whether the government's reef protection measures will hurt farming in the region.

A LOCAL agronomist believes the long-term sustainability of cane farms is at jeopardy because of the reef protection measures, and he is not convinced this outweighed the benefits.

The reef protection measures are soon expected to be passed in state parliament, but Canegrowers agronomist Matthew Leighton said there was not enough detail on how it will affect farmers' livelihoods, or how the soil on the land is tested.

Mr Leighton said that government policy was based off trials that were shorter than an average crop cycle, which lasted about five years, and therefore did not consider the practicalities of sustainable land practice.

Reduced fertiliser may not impact the quality of farmland for about a decade, but over the years the land will degrade if there was not enough fertiliser on it.

"While we need to make money, it's also about passing the farms onto the next generation of farmers, and they get reduced nitrate rates,” he said.

"Too much in the long term will impact on yield.

"That has not been accounted for.”

Farmers were fighting for their income, and yet would be expected to use an exact amount of nitrate and phosphate based fertilisers despite the unpredictability of seasonal conditions.

A farmer might predict at the start of a season how much fertiliser they might need for a certain sized crop, but rainfall could affect this so that afterwards the government might consider that there was too much fertiliser in the soil.

It could also change annually depending on the types of crops used, and farmers would not always grow the same amount of sugarcane each season because of sugar prices, and supplemented their land with other crops.

It meant that agronomists would have to determine this each season, and would have to write down the advise they gave farmers rather than passing it onto them verbally.

This was an increase in the work that an agronomist such as Mr Leighton would need to do, as he advised about 30 farmers.

There were also local retail businesses selling fertiliser and chemicals to farmers, who completed soil tests for farmers as a free service, but this might change because of the legislation.

"I don't know how much it is going to cost the growers to do an extra soil test, or if companies will walk away from the service,” Mr Leighton said.

"There looks to be a significant amount of work for agronomists, with very little or no environment gain.

"We believe there is very little nutrients being lost from this area for our farms.”

This week Canegrowers manager Dale Holliss urged the Premier to consider halting the legislation until an independent study was completed about the Burnett Mary catchments' affect on the Great Barrier Reef, saying that the water currents moved south and in the opposite direction to the reef.

Some locals expressed doubt about the water current movements, including Bundaberg retiree Darryl Hampson.

Mr Hampson, 67, said the legislation was not just about protecting the Great Barrier Reef, and there was run-off from the catchments entering the ocean and risking local reefs, particularly during flooding.

"It's our playground here we have got to worry about,” Mr Hampson said.

He said more needed to be done to protect the ocean.

"Is this legislation going to have any teeth?” he said.