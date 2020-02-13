Agricultural event’s first stint in Bundaberg

BUNDY FIRST: The CaseIH StepUp 2020 Conference will be held on 24-25 March 2020 at the Multiplex Sport and Convention Complex, Bundaberg.

DETERMINED to inspire the next generation of farmers and agricultural industry professionals, the Next Gen’s Case IH Step UP conference is coming to Bundaberg this year.

Held every two years, Next Gen officer Gerard Puglisi said they wanted to get young people back into the industry and the conference provided a platform for youngsters to gain exposure to the industry.

Through the two day conference, participants will gain information and an insight to innovative ag technology, bio-security, research and plenty more.

He said this wasn’t just targeting the sugar industry, but the horticultural sector in general.

Having been held across several different growing regions in the past, Mr Puglisi said this was the first time the event has been held in Bundaberg.

He said previous events have drawn a crowd of 200 people and they were hoping for more than 150 people to attend the local event.

Alongside the trade hall exhibition, field trip and conference dinner, Sam Bailey will also be in attendance as a guest speaker.

Mr Bailey became a C6/C7 quadriplegic in a car accident when he was 19 years old and has gone on to run a farm and has learnt to fly an ultralight aircraft.

The conference will be held on March 24-25 at the Multiplex, to register visit http://nextgenstepup.com/