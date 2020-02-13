Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDY FIRST: The CaseIH StepUp 2020 Conference will be held on 24-25 March 2020 at the Multiplex Sport and Convention Complex, Bundaberg.
BUNDY FIRST: The CaseIH StepUp 2020 Conference will be held on 24-25 March 2020 at the Multiplex Sport and Convention Complex, Bundaberg.
News

Agricultural event’s first stint in Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETERMINED to inspire the next generation of farmers and agricultural industry professionals, the Next Gen’s Case IH Step UP conference is coming to Bundaberg this year.

Held every two years, Next Gen officer Gerard Puglisi said they wanted to get young people back into the industry and the conference provided a platform for youngsters to gain exposure to the industry.

Through the two day conference, participants will gain information and an insight to innovative ag technology, bio-security, research and plenty more.

He said this wasn’t just targeting the sugar industry, but the horticultural sector in general.

Having been held across several different growing regions in the past, Mr Puglisi said this was the first time the event has been held in Bundaberg.

He said previous events have drawn a crowd of 200 people and they were hoping for more than 150 people to attend the local event.

Alongside the trade hall exhibition, field trip and conference dinner, Sam Bailey will also be in attendance as a guest speaker.

Mr Bailey became a C6/C7 quadriplegic in a car accident when he was 19 years old and has gone on to run a farm and has learnt to fly an ultralight aircraft.

The conference will be held on March 24-25 at the Multiplex, to register visit http://nextgenstepup.com/

agricultural bundaberg case ih
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        premium_icon REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        Crime Police have alleged the man who set St Mary’s Catholic Church alight also tried to set fire to another church.

        National Party ‘could be no more’: Barnaby

        premium_icon National Party ‘could be no more’: Barnaby

        Politics Barnaby Joyce has warned the National Party could meet its demise

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:56 AM
        Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        premium_icon Cars underwater, towns submerged in rain-ageddon

        Weather Parts of southeast Queensland are underwater after 200mm of rain

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:49 AM
        Fines doubled in parking spot crackdown

        premium_icon Fines doubled in parking spot crackdown

        News Parking inspectors would be given new powers to dish out fines

        • 13th Feb 2020 4:06 AM