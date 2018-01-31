Agnes Water set to host National Angling Championships

NICE FISH: Sarah Dunn went fishing with her Pop and was so excited when she caught this 60 cm, 2.7kg grunter.

FISHING: Agnes Water is on the verge of hosting the 2020 Australian Anglers Association National Angling Championships and Convention, with organisers scouting the location.

Queensland Amateur Fishing Clubs Association representatives are in the town this week to drum up local support for the event, scheduled for August 2020.

Agnes Water held the week-long state titles in 2016 and will host the Queensland titles again next year, but wants to go bigger and better in both competitions this time round.

Sunset fishing at Agnes Waters Queensland. Picture: Queensland Tourism Paul Ewart

The national championships are held every two years, with this year's event at Harrington on the NSW Mid North Coast.

QAFCA secretary Pam Crone is spending this week in Agnes with husband and club president John, preparing so they can present the town to delegates in Harrington in June.

Hosting the national championships would be a coup for Agnes and mark the first time Queensland has held a national competition since 2013.

"It's hard to get people interested in the beginning, but once they see what the town can gain from it they usually come onside," Crone said.

"State titles for example, we get about 80 people for the week... the national titles we'll get probably 200 people for three weeks so you're looking at over 4000 people coming to town during that time.

"They've got to have accommodation and everything so it's just not a weekend thing.

"(Agnes) is a beautiful place so it's going to win a lot of people over."

Online bloggers and lifestyle photographers ST Surf Images said the town of Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy was the friendliest town in Australia after a week-long visit. STSurfImages.com

The competition will be split into various categories, challenging anglers in their quest to snare the biggest fish possible.

"They have two rounds of estuary fishing, two rounds of rock and beach which is at Bustard Head and down the other way through the (Deepwater) National Park at Baffle Creek, like Flat Rock and Wreck Rock, and then they have two rounds of offshore," Crone said.

"Then we have two full days of casting and three lay days in between."

Crone said the titles also had plenty of activities planned for those not keen on wetting a line.

"It's just not all about fishing because a lot of the guys will bring their wives and not all of them fish - we allow three days for day trips ," she said.