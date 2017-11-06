News

Agnes Water school growing as demand soars

Discovery Christian College.
Chris Lees
by

DISCOVERY Christian College is expanding to cater for its burgeoning student base.

The school opened in February 2015 with 91 students from Years 3 to 10.

Principal Damian Higgins said the school has been through rapid growth in enrolment numbers.

The idea is to create a space specifically for primary school aged students which Mr Higgins said would enable the school to do much more from Prep up to Year 12.

"Our high school years are now at capacity and we expect the primary classes to now grow significantly as parents aim to enrol their children earlier to avoid the disappointment of missing out on a place in the high school years," he said.

Mr Higgins said this was the first stage of the primary school precinct upgrade.

"This will consist of four classrooms, a learning support area, a new toilet block, storage areas and a landscaped courtyard for our students," he said.

"Construction is expected to start before the end of the year and the facilities should be open by the middle of next year."

Builders were invited to tender for the project in September. According to the public notice printed in the Observer, the project is worth about $1.7 million.

The school is one of three in Agnes Water.

The other is Agnes Water State School, which covers from Prep to Year 6 and the other is Goora Gan Steiner School, also primary school aged children.

Topics:  agnes water discovery christian college

Gladstone Observer

