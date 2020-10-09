Menu
Sally Pearson and little athletes with the Coles community bags that fund new sports equipment.
Agnes Water little athletes receives ‘much needed’ funding

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Oct 2020 10:27 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
A little athletics group has received a "much needed" grant from a major supermarket.

Agnes Water Little Athletics Centre was granted $3500 from the latest round of the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund.

The sporting club was one of 158 grassroots sports clubs across Australia to share in $521,000 for sports equipment.

Agnes Water Little Athletics centre manager Sophie Peters said the grant would help keep its young athletes on track after a tough year.

"The grant will allow us to purchase new tiny tots and modified athletics equipment to support our youngest athletes to learn new skills confidently and safely," Ms Peters said.

"We'll also be able to buy a laptop for the club to help volunteers enter results and registrations."

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was pleased to continue its support of

Queensland's budding athletes and parent volunteers.

"We know it's been a difficult six months for everyone involved in community sport. We hope these grants will give athletes, families and volunteers a morale boost," he said.

"Coles is passionate about helping kids lead healthier, happier lives."

The funding relief comes after research released by the Australian Sports Foundation in July estimated that more than 16,000 local sports clubs were at risk of closing due to reduced revenues and increased costs arising from COVID-19.

Funds for the grant were raised through the sale of specially marked chiller bags designed by Aussie kids, with 10 per cent of every bag sold directed to the Coles Little Athletics Community Fund.

