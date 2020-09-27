Agnes Water 4th in ‘top trending destinations’

Lagoons Resort and Spa at the town of 1770 near Agnes Water has been acquired by Central Apartment Group and rebranded 1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort.

Lagoons Resort and Spa at the town of 1770 near Agnes Water has been acquired by Central Apartment Group and rebranded 1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort.

AGNES Water's reputation as a pristine premium Australian family holiday destination continues to entice travellers, hitting number four on Booking.com's Top Trending Destinations 'Rediscovered' rankings.

Queensland and Australia's top trending travel sport was taken out by the Granite Belt's Stanthorpe, with Western Australia's Carnarvon and Kalbarri rounding out the top three, from Agnes Water.

"Many Aussies have rediscovered local treasures, with well-loved Aussie getaway destinations seeing a sizeable increase," a Booking.com spokeswoman said.

"Queenslanders are seeking beachside retreats in Agnes Water."

A quick search online shows Agnes Water destinations are currently booked out during the school holidays for a family of four through Booking.com.

Families and couples are lapping up the beautiful environment, Lady Musgrave Island and the Southern Great Barrier Reef from Agnes Water and The Town of 1770.

The enchanting Sunshine Coast hinterland village of Montville was the only other Queensland destination in the top 10, ranking 10th, from data gathered between June 1 and August 31.

During their research, Booking.com interviewed 50,688 respondents across 29 markets.

Lagoons Resort and Spa at the town of 1770 near Agnes Water has been acquired by Central Apartment Group and rebranded 1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort.

The research revealed the average distance travelled by Aussies is down a whopping 75 per-cent from Winter 2019 to the same period in 2020.

Booking.com area manager Luke Wilson said Australians who would have previously travelled to New York or Bali are finding similar experiences in Queensland or Sydney.

"During these unprecedented times, it's reassuring to see Aussies' passion for travel hasn't changed.

"Whether it's the memories captured, local destinations discovered or rediscovered, or relationships built, 2020 has proved that the happiness travel brings can't be measured in kilometres.

"There are plenty of Aussie adventures to be had in our own backyard, and it's our mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world."

When it comes to accommodation, the research found Aussies interestingly favoured chalets this year, followed by camping stays.

Cities are still the top booked destinations this winter, showing Aussies still love a city break with Sydney, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Perth taking out the top spots.

Agnes Water.

Top 10 trending destinations 'rediscovered' from June 1 - August 31(4):

1. Stanthorpe (QLD)

2. Carnarvon (WA)

3. Kalbarri (WA)

4. Agnes Water (QLD)

5. Exmouth (WA)

6. Geraldton (WA)

7. Jindabyne (NSW)

8. Mudgee (NSW)

9. Leura (NSW)

10. Montville (QLD)