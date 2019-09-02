Menu
NATIONAL RECOGNITION: Luca Doble, 15, took out the under-18s longboard title at the SAE Australian Surf Championships.
Surfing

Agnes teen surfs her way to a national longboard title

Jessica Perkins
by
2nd Sep 2019 10:00 AM
AGNES Water teen Luca Doble took out the under-18s women's longboard title at the SAE Australian Surf Championships last month.

At 15, Luca was the youngest competitor in the division.

Luca said she was shocked to find out she had won but was very excited.

In the final heats she was neck and neck with another surfer who Luca thought had won the division.

"We didn't realise I had won until 10 minutes after the final," she said.

"I couldn't believe it and I still can't believe it."

Luca said she was up against 15-20 other competitors in the under-18s longboard division.

She also placed second in the open women's logger and made the semi-finals for the under-18s logger.

"With some competitors it was very competitive so we didn't really talk much but in a few other ones it was really nice ... it was a really nice vibe."

Luca said she was nervous heading into the competition because she spent the month before the nationals being sick.

She had family join her on the Tweed Coast to cheer her on.

"It was nerve-racking but it was good to have them there," she said.

"It was a really fun week."

Luca hopes to compete in the world championships one day.

Gladstone Observer

