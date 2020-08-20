Agnes property market records highest sales since 2003

THE AGNES WATER property market is running hot with the largest volume of sales recorded since 2003, according to a real estate agent.

THE Agnes Water property market is running hot with the largest volume of sales recorded since 2003, according to a local real estate agent.

PRDnationwide Agnes Water sales agent Gordon Christian said there were a number of factors contributing to the spike in recent sales.

Mr Christian said the area's long-term growth, growing population and the mining sector had attracted more people into the area.

"We're doing the most sales we've seen since 2003," Mr Christian said.

"We've added facilities, we've added schools, we've added shops."

Mr Christian said many families were moving to Agnes Water from Rockhampton now that the mining sector had grown.

"We've got a number of families moving here, they're flying out of Rocky to the Adani project," he said.

"They're based here now that flights are direct to Rocky.

"If you want to move to town now you've got to buy or build a house, because there is not a lot of rentals or its very hard to get a rental."

Mr Christian suspected that Agnes' next growth stage would be more residential housing and over 50s retirement villages.

"We're at the peak of the baby boomer market," he said.

"The over 50s market is just coming in over 20 per cent, and 30 per cent going towards mining.

"Our population has finally caught up to where our supply of housing is.

"The market is very much running, if you want to move to Agnes there is still some great opportunities here."