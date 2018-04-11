Menu
BACK IN ACTION: Optus have restored their network services in Agnes Water
UPDATE: Optus service finally restored to Agnes Water

Gregory Bray
by
11th Apr 2018 2:10 PM

OPTUS has confirmed its 3G and 4G network services in Agnes Water are now back online.

The service had been out for nearly 11 days.

An Optus spokeswoman told The Observer a team had been sent out to make the final repairs today.

"The outage was due to a hardware fault caused by the severe weather and storms in the area," she said.

"Access points to Optus sites in the region had been either challenging or impassable, due to recent wet weather and storm activity restricting access to the sites."

