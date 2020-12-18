Menu
Derek F. Smith will perform at the Marquee Stage at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival next year.
Music

Agnes line-up keeps growing with another act announced

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
18th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content

FOLLOWING from his performance at the Discovery Stage this year, a Fraser Coast artist will debut on the main stage at the 2021 Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Derek F. Smith will perform at the Marquee Stage next year.

The Fraser Coast solo artist featured at the 2016 Tamworth Country Music Festival and has played numerous gigs across Australia.

He has opened for Toni Childs, Ella Hooper (Killing Heidi), You Am I and has shared the stage with Lee Kernaghan, Stonefield, Jared Porter and James Blundell.

Derek is known for the raw emotion he brings to every performance.

His songs are inspired by Mumford & Sons, Matchbox 20, Counting Crows and Green Day.

Derek's accolades include winning the 2017 SeaFM Battle of Sound, 2016 Most Popular Vocalist - Toyota Feeling the Street International Music Competition, and 2015 Spirit of Bundaberg Battle of the Bands.

 

AGNES BLUES, ROOTS & ROCK FESTIVAL 2021

Festival Dates - Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st February 2021

Venue - SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

