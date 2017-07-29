Agnes 'friendliest in Oz'

Photographers Tom and Sherrin Woods say Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy are the friendliest towns in Australia.

AGNES Water and Seventeen Seventy have been dubbed "the friendliest” towns on the east coast in a glowing review from two travelling photographers.

ST Surf Images photographers Tom and Sherrin Woods spent a week snapping aerial photos of the beach and the sunset.

Tim and Sherrin said while they've visited towns with "great characters”, Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy were the friendliest.

"The weather was flawless, the water was warm, the sunsets were wild and the dolphins were plentiful.

"It's a cruisy place, so many smiles and positive people enjoying the special slice of Queensland.”