AgForce's message to Premier

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk waves as she arrives to Government House in Brisbane, Friday, December 8, 2017. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will formally declare victory in the state election after opposition leader Tim Nicholls conceded defeat. (AAP Image/Jono Searle) NO ARCHIVING JONO SEARLE

AGFORCE is urging the re-elected Palaszczuk Labor Government to recognise the importance of agriculture and work with Queensland farmers to help take the industry forward.

AgForce general president Grant Maudsley said the apolitical organisation was committed to working with all the elected members of parliament to advocate for sensible policies that allowed rural and regional Queensland to grow.

"Agriculture touches the lives of every Queenslander, through the food we eat, the natural fibres we wear and the economic prosperity we all should enjoy,” he said.

"With global demand for our high-quality food and fibre growing, we need support from the Queensland Government to make the most of new opportunities, not make our jobs even harder.

"Labor's policy to introduce harsh and unnecessary new vegetation management restrictions will shut down sustainable agricultural development opportunities, particularly in the north, and make it difficult for our industry to reach its full potential.

"Because if agriculture thrives, Queensland thrives.”