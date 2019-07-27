AgForce concerned farmers are still being targeted by maps

INDUSTRY body AgForce has expressed deep concerns after large areas of farming land are still being targeted by trigger mapping despite changes being made.

The government was called out last month after the mapping, which is used to show protected vegetation areas, included landmarks such as Suncorp Stadium and the Gabba.

AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said that despite the Minister's commitment to engage in conversation on the matter, it was clear the government's vegetation mapping remained seriously flawed.

"If we take the conversation out the offices and from behind the computer screens, the reality on the ground is that many producers' land is still being incorrectly targeted,” he said.

"The updated release was a start, but it was done so quickly - 36 per cent of the most obvious errors removed almost overnight - that it's impossible for anyone to trust the validity of the supporting science.

"Queensland landholders need assurances. They need to have confidence that the information being provided to them is accurate. They can't afford to wear the mistakes made by Government's sloppy mapping.

"Many of the producers I've spoken to are now unwilling to farm their own land for fear of doing the wrong thing and incurring a penalty of up to $400,000.” Minister for Environment and Science Leeanne Enoch said the maps were regularly updated.

"The maps are regularly updated and are based on the best available science, with much of the information provided by landholders,” Ms Enoch (pictured) said.

"There is nothing stopping graziers from letting cattle graze in high-risk areas despite the restrictions on manual clearing.

"Further, landholders may request a high-risk area is removed from the trigger map.

"I recently met with AgForce and agreed to ensure good communication with its members about Trigger maps.

"If landholders are concerned about what they can do on their land I encourage them to contact the Department of Environment and Science.”