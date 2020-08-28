Agent’s insight on development as blocks set to go on sale

Pre-registration sales interest for the South Beach development project at Elliott Heads is increasing ahead of the official sales launch this weekend, according to one local real estate agent.

As previously reported in the NewsMail the $2 billion project is gaining momentum with subdivision approvals granted for the first phase and earthworks at the site underway.

Ainsley Driver of PRD Bundaberg said they have already seen more than 2,000 entries in their sales database, "meaning demand for the project is obviously going to be quite high."

"Elliott Heads is truly reminiscent of the old Noosa Heads or Byron Bay of the 1970's and we expect it to become one of the most sought-after residential hotspots in the years to come," Mr Driver said.

"It's rare to see such a large, brand-new masterplanned development complete with schools, shops and a village centre just three blocks from the sand."

He said the South Beach project offered an affordable price point close to the ocean.

"While Elliott Heads was once known as a sleepy retirement spot, the appeal is shifting to a number of first home buyers and young families keen to escape the inflated housing prices further south.

"Overall, the project has massive potential and we can't wait to see how sales track over the coming months."

Earthworks planning on the South Beach project is well advanced and developers are aiming to commence streetscape construction this year.

South Beach will eventually comprise upwards of 3,200 home sites and will include a beachside Village Centre with cafes, bistro, healthcare services, supermarket and new primary and senior schools.