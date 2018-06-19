Agenda includes a ban on wet wipes to Airbnb regulations

LGAQ: BUNDABERG'S CEO Steve Johnston (pictured) along with mayor Jack Dempsey and councillor Scott Rowleson are attending the annual Local Government Association National Assembly in Canberra

BUNDABERG'S chief executive officer Steve Johnston, mayor Jack Dempsey and councillor Scott Rowleson are attending the annual Australian Local Government Association National Assembly in Canberra which will run until tomorrow.

There will be a number of hot topics on the agenda including a ban on wet wipes to Airbnb regulations.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokeswoman said the delegation would attend the national assembly today where 91 agenda items incorporating motions from councils around Australia will be considered for adoption as resolutions to be taken to the Federal Government.

The spokeswoman said yesterday the council delegation attended a breakfast organised by the Queensland Local Government Association.

They heard from the Honourable Dr John McVeigh MP, Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government and the Shadow Minister for Local Government Mr Stephen Jones MP who presented discussion on the major parties' local government policy agendas in the lead-up to the next election.

"Items up for discussion include everything from constitutional recognition of Local Government; to bans on wet wipes, widespread implementation of solar among councils and regulation of the Airbnb market,” the spokeswoman said.

Cr Dempsey is scheduled to meet with with Minister McVeigh today to discuss potential projects and investment opportunities for Bundaberg and the Wide Bay Region.