Ageing choir's unique struggle in fight to keep music alive

Love of music unites singers old and young

DEAFNESS, shortness of breath and drying vocal cords are among the challenges singers face as they age, but these hurdles won't hold a group of Southern Downs choristers back from their passion.

"Spine-tingles" are what Thelma Keogh feels when she stops and listens to the amazing harmonies created by the East Street Singers.

"The euphoria you feel when you're singing together... that's what I love," she said.

Thelma and her sister Marlene Pickard are among the group's oldest members, but they have no trouble getting along with Paean Sarkar whose youth brings diversity to the group.

Choir director Jill Hulme has led the East Street Singers for thirty years and is amazed at their stamina.

She said the affects of ageing made singing more difficult for some.

"It requires quite a lot of breath control and it requires good health because you're using quite a lot of your body," Mrs Hulme said.

"People are going deaf, that is an issue. And medication people start to take as they age can dry out your throat and the voices does also change as you become older."

READY TO PERFORM: East Street Singers Jill Hulme, Marlene Pickard, Thelma Keogh and Paean Sarkar prepare to sing Handel's Messiah on Sunday night. Marian Faa

For ageing women, hitting the higher notes can be harder, whereas men experience the opposite.

"It's sort of like your choir is chopped off at both ends," Mrs Hulme said.

Despite these hurdles, the group has stuck with their passion and are about to take on one of their biggest challenges.

On November 25, the East Street Singers will join with the Granite Belt Choir to perform Handel's Messiah at St Mark's Church in Warwick.

Mrs Hulme said it was an accomplishment to learn the iconic piece of music.

"The thrill of singing this sort of music is huge, it gives people a lot of lift," she said.

"I want my students to experience really amazing music. It is quite an experience signing something like that."