Aged care workshop coming to the region

Aged care forums for locals and providers will be held in Bundaberg.

Aged care forums for locals and providers will be held in Bundaberg. Bev Lacey

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is encouraging people to attend an aged care workshop to be held in Bundaberg.

The Department of Health and the Office of the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner is holding a roadshow of aged care forums around Queensland and will be in Bundaberg on August 14 at Across the Waves.

"A number of concerns around aged care in the Hinkler electorate have been raised with my office and I asked the office of the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner to consider coming to the region to run an information session,” Mr Pitt said.

"I'm pleased they have chosen Bundaberg to be part of their roadshow and encourage people to attend and get the information first-hand.”

There will be two sessions held - one for consumers and one for providers.

"The morning session for consumers is aimed at seniors, their family or carers, and anyone who is looking for information about how to access aged care services,” Mr Pitt said.

"The session in the afternoon is for aged care services and health professionals and they will hear from Commonwealth Government representatives about My Aged Care and aged care reforms.”

To book by August 7, call 3360 2800 or email QLDACRoadshow@health.gov.au or register at eventbrite.com.au.