Aged care worker gave colleague weed ‘treat’ in staffroom

A Gympie aged care worker faced court after being dobbed in by the person she gave the weed to. Picture: File

After giving her colleague some weed chocolate to "make him feel better" in the staffroom, a Gympie aged care worker found herself in trouble with her manager and the law.

On March 28, last year, Melinda Jayne Roberts, 44, passed a small chocolate item wrapped in Glad Wrap to a fellow staff member who was distressed after losing his father earlier that day.

As she handed it to her colleague, she told him "this will make you feel better," police prosecutor Melissa Campbell told Gympie Magistrate's Court this week.

"He took the item home, put it in his fridge, discussed it with his partner and he decided to take the item back to the manager," Sergeant Campbell said.

On April 6, 2020, another staff member found two plastic cups stacked together that had a brown substance squished in between them.

Concerned it may contain drugs, the staff member took the cups to her manager who questioned the other workers.

"One enrolled nurse knew that the item was a mixture of chocolate and cannabis and said she had been given the drug to make her feel better," Sgt Campbell said.

"The manager spoke to the defendant who said it was a chocolate, cannabis mixture. The defendant was stood down immediately."

An analysis of the substance confirmed it was a mixture of tetrahydrocannabinol and chocolate.

Roberts was interviewed by police and initially denied any involvement before pleading guilty to the offence of supplying drugs in Gympie Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said they were "serious" charges but Roberts had been co-operative.

He fined Roberts $1000 and no conviction was recorded.

