Aged care to receive federal funds for staff and equipment

FUNDING: Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the money would reinforce safety.

FUNDING: Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said the money would reinforce safety.

REGIONAL residential aged care providers will receive "around" $1350 per resident from the Federal Government.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the money would reinforce safety at aged care providers.

"These measures help reassure families across Flynn that everything is being done to look after their loved ones during this most difficult time," he said.

"We are seeing how devastating the impact of COVID-19 can be if there is an outbreak in an aged care facility.

"This payment will ensure providers continue to invest in COVID-19 preparedness to protect the people in their care."

The payment to Commonwealth-funded residential aged care providers will be linked to the number of residents being cared for at each location.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck said: "These measures are aimed [at] protecting the most vulnerable people in our community.

"We are facing an extraordinary health challenge and we need to work together to protect the people we loved most.

"This is about keeping those people in residential aged care protected and safe."

The money, $205 million in total, is expected to go towards additional staff, training, and personal protective equipment.