Elderly woman in glasses thoughtfully looking out the window.

Elderly woman in glasses thoughtfully looking out the window.

The operator of a Brisbane nursing home has confirmed two staff members are in isolation awaiting results of COVID-19 testing, after being linked to a confirmed case.

It is believed that the women dined with a man at the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant in Sunnybank on July 23 works at the facility.

The male diner was today confirmed as a positive case.

The restaurant has been linked to a woman who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week after having returned to Queensland after travelling to Melbourne and Sydney.

Bolton Clarke Aged Care facility in Pinjarra Hills confirmed the staff members had last worked on Tuesday, July 28.

"Both took immediate action to undergo testing and self-isolate when they became aware they had been at one of the restaurants identified in health alerts," Bolton Clarke chief operating officer David Swain said.

Residents of the facility on Brisbane's westside were now confined to their rooms on the advice of Queensland Health.

"We are further increasing our protection measures with all staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and following strict designated areas of care," Mr Swain said.

"We are actively monitoring our residents' health and wellbeing and will continue to work with Queensland Health to reduce any potential risk," he said.

Families of residents who had questions were urged to call Bolton Clarke on 1300 22 11 22.

Originally published as Aged care staff isolating over COVID fears