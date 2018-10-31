Aged care spend: $2.7m for seniors to stay home

THE Federal Government will invest an additional $2.7 million to support senior Australians in the Hinkler and Wide Bay regions to remain living independently in their own homes.

The NewsMail can reveal the funding boost will help 10 home support providers extend their local services and is part of the government's $100 million national expansion of the $5.5 billion Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP).

The three types of CHSP services earmarked for growth in the Wide Bay aged care planning region are:

Domestic assistance

Transport

Home maintenance

"Our government is committed to giving senior Australians as many choices as possible to remain living in the security of the homes they love, close to their families and connected with their communities,” Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said.

"Negotiations are well advanced with local CHSP providers, with the growth funding set to flow from January 2019.

"The expansion will grow home services and build on the more than 22,000 local residents and their carers currently receiving CHSP assistance.”

He said total funding for all CHSP service activities in the Wide Bay region was projected to be more than $35 million in the 2018-19 financial year.

The CHSP delivers high-quality support tailored to each person's individual circumstances and preferences.

"Our ageing population and the evolving needs and wishes of senior Australians are driving an increasing demand for home-based services,” Mr Pitt said.

The CHSP is available to people aged 65 years and over, or 50 years and over for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.