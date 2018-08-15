Aged care roadshow held in Bundaberg

An aged care roadshow in Bundy had about 100 attendees.

An aged care roadshow in Bundy had about 100 attendees. Contributed

MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt has hailed a government-run aged care workshop a success, but advocates for aged care reform have labelled the event a "smokescreen”.

The Department of Health and the Office of the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner held a roadshow of aged care forums around Queensland, with Bundaberg's meeting held on Tuesday.

"Around 100 people attended the morning session and the feedback I've received is the meeting was very positive,” Mr Pitt said.

"It was an opportunity to share information with people who are already accessing services, as well as those looking to the future for care or services.”

Mr Pitt said he was not able to personally attend the meeting, held at Across the Waves.

"As it's a parliamentary sitting week I am in Canberra, so was unable to attend Tuesday's workshops,” he said.

"Staff from my office met with representatives from the Department of Health and the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner on Monday to discuss some of the concerns which have been raised locally.

"I want to thank the Department of Health and the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner for coming to the region and providing this information first-hand to those looking for advice.”

Actioning Change for Aged Care (ACAC) spokeswoman Heather Mansell Brown, whose husband suffered neglect in a Bundaberg aged care facility, said she believed the government was ignoring "the real issues”.

"We believe at ACAC the government's new aged care road map is just another smokescreen to avoid the real issues in the aged care sector as these agencies have admitted not having the legislation to back them,” she said.

Mrs Mansell Brown said the only way forward was a royal commission into aged care and a mandatory nurse to patient ratio.

"It is strongly believed the community should have a stronger say in aged care as the government has been blinded by provider groups whose only interest is the almighty dollar.

"...We need to be very aware that this very topical aged care issue will be a prioritisation for politicians and their parties to win their electoral seats and as soon as elections pass, so do their aged care promises.”

Mrs Mansell Brown said the public had to hold the government to account.