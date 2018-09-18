Aged care quality among best in the world: Minister

Darryl Hampson, Cheryl Dorron and Bev Pignet protest against staffing cuts in aged care in August last year.

Darryl Hampson, Cheryl Dorron and Bev Pignet protest against staffing cuts in aged care in August last year. Crystal Jones

AUSTRALIA'S aged care sector provides some of the best care anywhere in the world.

That's the claim from Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care Ken Wyatt, who says a royal commission will exist to pick up the aged care providers not falling in line with what he says is a high-quality majority.

"...following intensified policing and inspections of the sector in the past year, information has come to light in recent weeks through the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner, the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency and the Department of Health that makes the case for a royal commission into the sector compelling,” he said.

"For instance, findings of serious risk against service providers have risen by 177 per cent over the past year.”

Mr Wyatt says the royal commission will "get to the bottom of the issue”.

Speaking on calls for nurse-to-resident ratios in aged care, Mr Wyatt kept mum.

"There are a variety of opinions on fixed staff ratios, and I will not pre-determine the outcomes of the royal commission,” he said.

Mr Wyatt said federal funding to the sector would grow by $5 billion over the next five years, to $23.6 billion.

It's funding that former Bundaberg nurse and aged care advocate Cheryl Dorron says needs to be policed.

Ms Dorron said there was currently no requirement for providers to prove how they had used funding.

"There's no checks or balances on it,” she said.

"I think the royal commission is a big step forward ... I just hope things aren't put on hold.”

Labor Hinkler candidate Richard Pascoe said he welcomed the royal commission but was also concerned about the need for immediate action.

He said he knew of about seven inquiries made in recent years that hadn't resulted in changes to legislation.

"We actually need more workers and the right skills mix to make sure the people that go into these places get the care they deserve,” he said.

"Whether you are 20, 30 or 40, most people know someone impacted by aged care.

"A lot of people want to see action.”

Mr Pascoe said he believed elderly people suffering with dementia needed better care immediately.

Aged care advocate Heather Mansell Brown said she believed the industry had declined in the past two decades.

"We are now seeing the most dramatic cuts to staffing, food and medical aids,” she said.

"We are seeing more and more elderly dying from sepsis due to neglect, sitting in their soiled pads for hours, hygiene being cut to a bare minimum, pressure sores caused by not turning patients and leaving them in the same position for hours, the lack of wound care, maggots in wounds, people with dementia and the elderly being bashed while in - supposedly - care.”

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union recently released a report stating that, on average, residents in Hinkler aged care facilities were receiving just 2.66 hours of care per day, short of the recommended 4.3 hours of care.

Information was compiled from a QNMU audit.