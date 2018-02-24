Aged care provider advocates say staff quotas not the answer

NUMBERS GAME: Aged care provider advocates and the nurses' union disagree over mandating staffing levels in aged care facilities.

THE CEOs of Leading Age Services Australia and Aged and Community Services Australia - who advocate on behalf of aged care providers in Australia - have spoken out against mandating staff ratios in the industry.

The nurses' union has rallied against staff cuts - including recent slashing of nurse hours across Blue Care's Bundaberg facilities - and has blamed a lack of quality care on inadequate staffing.

Recent audit reports of both Blue Care's Pioneer Lodge and Anglicare's Meilene facilities in Bundaberg revealed inadequate staffing levels were impacting residents.

But Sean Rooney and Pat Sparrow say the focus needs to be on streamlining aged care methods.

"We believe that the ongoing debate around staffing in aged care facilities would be better served by focusing on the quality of outcomes via optimising models of care for older Australians, rather than mandating staffing ratios," the pair said in a joint statement.

"The basis for deciding on staffing levels and their skills mix needs to be driven by the actual care needs of individual residents.

"The aged care system we have is one that is overwhelmingly delivering the care that older Australians need and deserve. But it is also a system that recognises there are challenges and is committed to continuous improvement."

The pair said the majority of aged care in Australia was of a very high standard and that any issues that existed needed to be addressed.

"Australia's current quality framework is resulting in the overwhelming majority of Australians in aged care and their families receiving high quality care, support and services that meet national standards," Mr Rooney said.

"A focus on clear, quality outcomes and innovation to drive new models of care, along with adequate and stable funding and workforce development strategies are among the highest priorities," the pair said.

The Nurses' and Midwives Union maintains that staffing