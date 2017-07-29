28°
News

Aged care nurse shortage a matter of 'life or death'

Crystal Jones
| 29th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
A woman claims elderly people are missing out on meals and sometimes getting medicines late.
A woman claims elderly people are missing out on meals and sometimes getting medicines late. Bev Lacey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"THIS is a life or death situation.”

Those are the words of a Bundaberg woman who says residents of Blue Care aged care facilities are already missing out because of nurses who physically cannot fit everything that needs doing into their shifts.

The woman's concerns come as Blue Care prepares to remove 11 full-time equivalent positions from its three Bundaberg facilities.

"The nurses are already stretched enough as it is, what happens when they cut them down even more?,” she said.

"It's already starting to have an impact, you can see everyone is worried for their jobs and all the families are worried.

"A lot of (residents) don't have someone to stick up for them and help them.”

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she feared the worst as Blue Care prepared to put personal carers through training in order to take over from nurses.

"These people are trying to put them through short courses that could potentially kill or injure someone because they haven't done it the right way and how are they going to feel if that happens?” she said.

"They're intending on cutting staff back and they're going to make all the lower staff do medication rounds and everything.

"Blue Care needs to realise the people they're trying to put on are not fully trained properly.”

The woman, who has an elderly relative with Blue Care, said the organisation needed to add more nurses, not cut them.

"I've seen people missing out on being fed because of (nurses being too busy),” she said.

Medications, she said, are sometimes received late.

"There are people who potentially unable to do anything themselves,” the woman said.

"The thing people don't realise is it's not the nurses' fault.

"Be patient with the nurses, realise all-in-all they've been doing the best they can.”

She said with nursing staff stretched to the limit, they were doing their best and anyone with complaints should direct them to head office.

"I don't think Blue Care realises what they're doing,” the woman said.

"Does someone have to be injured or die for them to realise this is the worst mistake they could do?”

A spokesperson for Blue Care denied that people were not receiving meals or that medications were sometimes being delayed.

"It's simply not true to claim elderly people are not receiving meals or medications,” they said.

"We recognise our employees are an integral part of the Blue Care team and we continually work to find ways to support our employees to provide the best quality care for our residents.”

Bundaberg News Mail
LNP claims govt is planning a carbon tax for Qld

LNP claims govt is planning a carbon tax for Qld

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls says the Palaszczuk State Labor Government is getting ready to foist a carbon tax on Queensland.

Bachelor reveals his dating tricks

Hitz939's breakfast announcer Matty Ambrose.

Matt is single and ready to mingle

Jalopies cruise through Bundaberg to help family

Dunga Derby's annual DUNGA DERBY BOOT BBQ

It's all for a good cause

Woman in crash was driving under the influence

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail

32-year-old was taken to hospital

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

What's on in Bundy this weekend

ART ON STILTS: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at last year's Childers Festival.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, July 28

RED-HOT FAVOURITE: The cane fire tour is one of the most people Childers Festival events.

Five things you need to know

Legendary '80s band to open Crush Festival in true pub-rock style

RETRO ROCK: Moving Pictures will open the Crush Festival in Bundaberg.

Moving Pictures snare Crush gig

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $255,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

AS NEW VILLA WITH ROOM FOR 3RD CAR

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $290,000

Brand new to the market is this immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa. A feature of this villa is that it has a double gate beside the home with room to park...

BRAND NEW SEASIDE LIVING

25 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Save the time and hassle of building yourself by buying this absolutely stunning brand new home situated in Ocean Heights Estate. The home is ready for you to...

A UNIQUE POSITION - BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRICED TO SELL

112 Mackerel Street, Woodgate 4660

Residential Land Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel ... $190,000

Why buy an existing house when you could build new? This parcel of land is certainly located in a sort after area. Set back just one street from Woodgate...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.